Brazil registers 753 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 10-09-2021 02:58 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 02:53 IST
Representative image
Brazil registered 753 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday and 30,891 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 585,174 coronavirus deaths and 20,958,899 confirmed cases.

