Brazil registers 753 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday
Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 10-09-2021 02:58 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 02:53 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil registered 753 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday and 30,891 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.
The South American country has now registered a total of 585,174 coronavirus deaths and 20,958,899 confirmed cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- Health Ministry
- South American
Advertisement