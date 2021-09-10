Left Menu

Italy reports 62 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 5,621 new cases

Italy reported 62 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 59 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 5,621 from 5,522. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 548 from a previous 558. Some 286,028 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 291,468, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 10-09-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 21:20 IST
Italy reports 62 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 5,621 new cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  Italy
  • Italy

Italy reported 62 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 59 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 5,621 from 5,522. Italy has registered 129,828 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.6 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,164 on Friday, down from 4,230 a day earlier. There were 37 new admissions to intensive care units, edging down from 38 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 548 from a previous 558.

Some 286,028 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 291,468, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

