Delhi reports 36 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 36 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. A Delhi government health bulletin said that the number of active cases in the metropolis is 399 and the test positivity rate stands at 0.05 per cent.

It said 52 people recovered from the disease and the total number of recoveries has gone up to 14,12,672. The total count of reported COVID-19 cases is 14,38,154.

No fatality has been reported due to the disease in the last 24 hours and the death toll stands at 25,083. The bulletin said 76,883 tests were done in the last 24 hours out of which 52,042 were RT-PCR tests and 24,841 were rapid antigen tests.

It said 1,53,515 beneficiaries got vaccinated in the last 24 hours of which, 1,01,224 got their first dose and 52,291 got the second dose. (ANI)

