Left Menu

More than 10 lakh recover from COVID-19, Odisha administers over 2.5 cr vaccine doses

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-09-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 22:31 IST
More than 10 lakh recover from COVID-19, Odisha administers over 2.5 cr vaccine doses
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha on Friday crossed two milestones in the pandemic management with the COVID-19 recovery figure crossing the 10 lakh mark and the state administering over 2.5 crore vaccine doses to people above 18 years, a health department official said.

With the recovery of 689 more patient's Odisha's COVID-19 recovery figure now stands at 10,00,548, which is 98.56 per cent of the state's caseload, the official said.

Odisha has set a new benchmark in the fight against COVID-19 as 10,00,000+ COVID-19 positive patients have recovered successfully, the Health and Family Welfare department said.

Taking to twitter Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said: ''Glad that #Odisha has crossed a significant milestone in the fight against #COVID19 with more than 10 lakh recoveries, Salute to our healthcare professionals and #CovidWarriors for their hard work and sacrifices to save every precious life.'' Patnaik also lauded the state's achievement in inoculation drive. ''Crossing another milestone in #COVID19 fight, #Odisha has administered 2.5 crore vaccine doses to people. Commend the hard work & commitment of our healthcare workers and those involved in vaccination to ensure swift inoculation process to save precious lives,'' the chief minister said in another post.

Meanwhile, the Health and Family Welfare department has set new target of administering 4.13 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines daily against its earlier target of 3.5 lakh doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021