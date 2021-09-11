Farah Khan Kunder tests negative for COVID-19

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder on Saturday said that she has tested negative for coronavirus.

Khan Kunder took to her Instagram Stories to share her latest health update and posted a small video with her pet.

''Look who's most excited to know iv tested negative @smoochythepoochy,'' the "Happy New Year" director posted. Khan Kunder, known for films like ''Main Hoon Na'', ''Om Shanti Om'' and ''Happy New Year'', had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 1.

The director had said she contracted the virus despite being fully vaccinated.

She currently features as a judge on ''Zee Comedy Show'' and had recently also shot for a dance reality show with Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

On Friday, Mumbai reported 441 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths, taking the tally of infections in the city to 7,34,337 and death toll to 16,011, a civic official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)