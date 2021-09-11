Left Menu

Farah Khan Kunder tests negative for COVID-19

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 14:16 IST
Farah Khan Kunder tests negative for COVID-19
Farah Khan Kunder Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder on Saturday said that she has tested negative for coronavirus.

Khan Kunder took to her Instagram Stories to share her latest health update and posted a small video with her pet.

''Look who's most excited to know iv tested negative @smoochythepoochy,'' the "Happy New Year" director posted. Khan Kunder, known for films like ''Main Hoon Na'', ''Om Shanti Om'' and ''Happy New Year'', had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 1.

The director had said she contracted the virus despite being fully vaccinated.

She currently features as a judge on ''Zee Comedy Show'' and had recently also shot for a dance reality show with Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

On Friday, Mumbai reported 441 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths, taking the tally of infections in the city to 7,34,337 and death toll to 16,011, a civic official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021