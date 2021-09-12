Andaman & Nicobar reports only one new COVID-19 case

The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported only one new COVID-19 case, which pushed the tally to 7,580, a health department official said on Sunday.

The new case was detected in the South Andaman district during contact tracing, he said.

The archipelago now has eight active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are now coronavirus-free.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

A total of 7,443 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, he said.

The union territory administration has so far tested 5,11,969 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.48 percent.

A total of 3,83,785 beneficiaries have been inoculated in the union territory so far of which 2,70,345 have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 1,13,440 have received both doses of the vaccine, he said.

