Covid: 22 new cases, zero death recorded in Delhi; positivity rate 0.04 pc

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Sunday, while 22 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.04 percent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Only one fatality due to Covid has been reported this month on September 7. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,083.

A total of 61,968 tests, including 47,028 RT-PCR and 14,940 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the bulletin.

The national capital has so far reported 14,38,233 cases of which over 14.12 lakh have recovered. The active caseload in the city declined to 390 on Sunday from 412 on Saturday, it stated.

The number of people under home isolation was 101 on Sunday while it was 110 on Saturday. The number of containment zones also dropped to 94 from 100 on Saturday.

Delhi reported 35 COVID-19 cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 0.05 percent. No fresh death was reported.

The national capital had recorded 36 cases on both Thursday and Friday with a positivity rate was 0.05 percent.

On March 2, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 percent.

No death due to COVID-19 was also recorded on July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16, Â August 20, August 21, August 22, August 23 and August 24, August 26, August 27, August 28 and August 29.

Delhi reeled under a brutal second wave of the pandemic between April and May, claiming a massive number of lives daily with the oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals adding to the woes.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day death count had been spiraling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths.

However, the number of daily cases as well as deaths has been showing a downward trend and the positivity rate has been shrinking in the last several weeks.

Despite the fall in daily cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier cautioned people that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, while asserted that his government was preparing on a war-footing to combat it.

Delhi Health Minister Saturday Jain recently said the medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic in the national capital.

