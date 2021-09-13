Left Menu

Countering COVID-19: Telangana to inoculate 3 lakh people daily

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-09-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 09:56 IST
Countering COVID-19: Telangana to inoculate 3 lakh people daily
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed Health department officials to take up a special drive of vaccination against COVID-19 and inoculate three lakh, people, daily as there is a possibility of the state getting the required quantities of the vaccine following augmented production.

An official release issued on Sunday night, quoting KCR said, though the COVID-19 spread is in control in the State, the special drive of the vaccination should be taken up so that people should not suffer in the future due to the pandemic.

''Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the senior officials of the Medical and Health department to take up a special drive to vaccinate 3 lakh people daily to save people in the Telangana State from coronavirus,'' it said.

The Medical and Health department officials brought to the notice of the CM that despite government and private educational institutions have opened, there is not much impact of the virus and there is no chance of an increase of COVID-19 cases.

The officials informed Rao that there are 2.80 crore people above the age of 18 and are eligible for vaccination in the state. So far 1.42 crore people were administered the first dose of the vaccine while 53 lakh completed their second dose also and 1.38 crore people are yet to be inoculated.

The Chief Minister also instructed the officials concerned to utilize buildings of schools, colleges, and other government and private infrastructure as vaccination centers.

Rao urged the people to go to the nearest PHC and get them examined if they have any symptoms and take precautions such as wearing masks.

According to the release, Rao has instructed the medical and health officials to be on high alert to help people in any eventuality due to COVID-19 or any other seasonal diseases besides setting up Oxygen plants and beds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021