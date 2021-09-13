Study on Sputnik Light (first component of Sputnik V) vaccine's efficacy among the elderly in Argentina published in EClinicalMedicine journal

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces the publication of a study in EClinicalMedicine (an open-access peer-reviewed clinical journal published by The Lancet, one of the world's most respected medical journals) on the efficacy of Russian Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine (the first component of Sputnik V vaccine) among the elderly in the Province of Buenos Aires (Argentina).

Sputnik Light is the first component of Sputnik V based on human adenovirus serotype 26. According to the study in the Province of Buenos Aires, the first component of Sputnik V has demonstrated 78.6-83.7% general efficacy against COVID-19 in high-risk elderly subjects aged 60-79 years old, which is significantly higher than efficacy demonstrated by most two-component vaccines.

Sputnik Light has also demonstrated efficacy against hospitalizations at 82.1-87.6%. The calculations are based on data from over 40,000 people collected by the Ministry of Health of the Province of Buenos Aires.

There are 15 authors of the study: Soledad Gonzalez, Santiago Olszevicki, Martín Salazar, Ana Calabria, Lorena Regairaz, Lupe Marin, Patricia Campos, Teresa Varela, Verónica González Martínez, Leticia Ceriani, Enio Garcia, Nicolás Kreplak, Marina Pifano, Elisa Estenssoro and Franco Marsico. They represent Ministry of Health of the Province of Buenos Aires, Faculty of Medical Sciences at National University of La Plata, Immunology Unit, Children's Hospital Sor Maria Ludovica, La Plata, Buenos Aires and Calculus Institute, University of Buenos Aires.

Key advantages of Sputnik Light: • Sputnik Light is the first component (recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (rAd26)) of Sputnik V – the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus.

• Sputnik Light has proven effective against all new strains of coronavirus, as demonstrated by the Gamaleya Center during laboratory tests.

• Sputnik Light is compatible with standard vaccine storage and logistics requirements.

• The Sputnik Light vaccine is based on a well-studied human adenoviral vector platform that has proven to be safe and effective, with no long-term side effects, as confirmed in over 250 clinical trials conducted globally over the past two decades (while the history of use of human adenoviruses in vaccine development started in 1953).

