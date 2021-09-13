Left Menu

Brakes on Kolkata civic body-run inoculation drive due to non-availability of vaccines

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-09-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 17:34 IST
Brakes on Kolkata civic body-run inoculation drive due to non-availability of vaccines
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 inoculation drive by Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) came to a halt on Monday for an ''indefinite period'' due to non-availability of vaccines, an official of the civic body said.

According to the official, the KMC decided to discontinue the vaccination programme as it has run out of Covaxin and its Covishield stock is nearing depletion.

''We have decided to stop our inoculation drive for now at our 38 healthcare units owing to this scarcity. Unless the Centre sends us fresh doses, we will not be able to resume our vaccination programme,'' the KMC official said.

The civic body has so far inoculated around 50 lakh people in the city and its neighbourhood, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021