Britain's top medics recommend 12 to 15-year-olds get COVID vaccine
Reuters | London | Updated: 13-09-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 18:32 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's top medical advisers on Monday recommended that 12 to 15-year-olds receive a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, citing the benefit on avoiding disruption to education after a vaccination panel said the decision was finely balanced.
The advice from the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) paves the way for the broad vaccination of children aged 12-15 in Britain, after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) earlier in the month decided against making the recommendation.
