Left Menu

WHO congratulates India for accelerating COVID-19 vaccination

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday congratulated India for accelerating COVID-19 vaccination.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 21:19 IST
WHO congratulates India for accelerating COVID-19 vaccination
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday congratulated India for accelerating COVID-19 vaccination. "@WHO congratulates #India for accelerating #COVID19 vaccination," tweeted the official Twitter handle of WHO South-East Asia.

As the country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the cumulative figure of 74.38 Crore today, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also congratulated the country for crossing the 75 crore mark in the 75th year of Independence, terming the vaccination drive as "the world's largest vaccination campaign" which is "continuously creating new dimensions". Mandaviya tweeted, "Congratulations India! PM @NarendraModi With the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas, the world's largest vaccination campaign is continuously creating new dimensions.#AazadiKaAmritMahotsav That is, in the 75th year of independence, the country has crossed the figure of 75 crore vaccinations."

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, with the administration of 53,38,945 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the cumulative figure of 74.38Cr (74,38,37,643) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 75,64,949 sessions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021