UK OKs vaccines for 12 year olds, aims to avoid lockdowns

Britains chief medical officers said Monday that children aged 12 to 15 should be vaccinated against coronavirus, despite a ruling by the governments vaccine advisors that the step would have only marginal health benefits.England Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and his counterparts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said Monday that the age group should be given a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

PTI | London | Updated: 13-09-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 22:53 IST
Britain's chief medical officers said Monday that children aged 12 to 15 should be vaccinated against coronavirus, despite a ruling by the government's vaccine advisors that the step would have only marginal health benefits.

England Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and his counterparts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said Monday that the age group should be given a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. They have yet to decide on whether to give the students a second dose.

The government has said it's highly likely to follow the recommendation. Expanded vaccinations are expected to be part of a “tool kit” to control COVID-19 infections this fall and winter that Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to announce Tuesday at a news conference.

Johnson's Conservative government is hoping that widespread vaccinations, rather than restrictions, will keep COVID-19 infections in check.

Other countries — including the United States, Canada, France and Italy — already offer coronavirus vaccines to children 12 and up, but Britain has held off. It is currently inoculating people 16 and up, and almost 90% of those eligible have had at least one vaccine dose.

