Kerala: 17 more samples test negative for Nipah virus, says Veena George

Kerala Health Minster Veena George on Monday informed that 17 more samples tested to detect the presence of Nipah virus, have been found negative in the state.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 13-09-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 23:12 IST
Kerala Health Minster Veena George (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Health Minster Veena George on Monday informed that 17 more samples tested to detect the presence of Nipah virus, have been found negative in the state. She further informed that of these 17, five were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune and the rest 12 were tested at the lab set up in Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

"17 more people have tested negative for Nipah virus. Of these, 5 were tested at NIV Pune and the rest in a specially set up lab at Kozhikode Medical College. With this, samples of 140 people were found to be negative," said the state minister. Testing of samples has been ramped up after the first case of the Nipah virus this year was reported in Kozhikode. A 12-year-old boy died after getting infected by the Nipah virus.

Nipah virus is a zoonotic virus but it can also be transmitted from person to person and through contaminated food. (ANI)

