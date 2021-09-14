Left Menu

Covid vaccination coverage crosses 5 cr-mark in Rajasthan: CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said over five crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. In all, more than five crore doses have been administered in the state till 4 pm on Monday, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-09-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 01:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said over five crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. Of them, 3.74 crore have been administered the first dose and 1.27 crore have got both the doses, he informed.

''About 73 per cent (3.74 crores) of the target population of 5.14 crore have got at least one dose and about 25 per cent (1.27 crores) people have been given both the doses,'' Gehlot tweeted.

He said there is enthusiasm among the people about vaccination in the state and with this, the possibility of the third wave of Covid will be eliminated by vaccinating all the citizens at the earliest.

Earlier, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that Rajasthan is becoming an example for other states in vaccinating people against Covid. ''In all, more than five crore doses have been administered in the state till 4 pm on Monday,'' he said.

