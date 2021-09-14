Left Menu

71 pc of children in sero survey show antibodies, says PGIMER Director

PGIMER Director Dr Jagat Ram on Monday said that according to sero survey conducted by the institute among the 2,700 children shows 71 per cent of samples have developed antibodies.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-09-2021 06:43 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 06:43 IST
71 pc of children in sero survey show antibodies, says PGIMER Director
PGIMER Director Dr Jagat Ram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PGIMER Director Dr Jagat Ram on Monday said that according to sero survey conducted by the institute among the 2,700 children shows 71 per cent of samples have developed antibodies. Speaking to ANI, he said, "We're at the beginning of the 3rd wave of COVID-19 pandemic. A serosurvey conducted by PGIMER, Chandigarh among 2700 children shows 71 per cent of them have developed antibodies. It shows children won't be affected disproportionately during the third wave," adding that the samples were collected from Chandigarh, rural, urban areas and slum dwellers.

The director added, "About 69 per cent to 73 per cent of children have developed antibodies. On average 71 per cent of samples have developed antibodies. We know that there are no vaccines available for children so the antibodies have developed due to COVID-19 infection. So I don't think, the third wave will affect children." He added that the survey from Maharashtra and Delhi shows that about 50-75 per cent of children have developed antibodies. "So the various surveys show that third wave will not hit the children," said Dr Jagat Ram.

Stating that peak may be delayed, he said that people must follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and must take vaccination for the eligible population. He also said that breakthrough infection is found within six to 10 per cent of patients, adding that even if there is a breakthrough infection, the severity is very less. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021