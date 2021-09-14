Left Menu

Indore reports 17 dengue cases in single day, tally rises to 139

A total of 17 new Dengue cases were reported in a day in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, informed Indore Chief Medical Health Officer Dr BS Sethia.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 14-09-2021 09:16 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 09:16 IST
Indore reports 17 dengue cases in single day, tally rises to 139
Indore Chief Medical Health Officer Dr BS Sethia speaking to ANI on Monday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 17 new Dengue cases were reported in a day in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, informed Indore Chief Medical Health Officer Dr BS Sethia. With these 17 new cases detected on Sunday, the overall tally of dengue cases increased to 139 in the district.

He further said that the district administration has started anti-mosquito fogging to curb the spread of the disease. "The district administration is holding a larva survey and also conducting fumigation to kill the larva in the district," said Dr Sethia.

Further talking about the COVID-19, he said that six new cases were reported on Sunday from the same family. Of the six cases 4 people were fully vaccinated and two were partially vaccinated. There are total 36 active cases in the district, he said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that to curb the spread of the dengue disease in the state, an anti-mosquito fogging drive will be carried out on September 15 in which Chief Minister will participate. Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease with symptoms like high fever, headache, rashes and muscle and joint pain. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021