Indore reports 17 dengue cases in single day, tally rises to 139
A total of 17 new Dengue cases were reported in a day in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, informed Indore Chief Medical Health Officer Dr BS Sethia.
A total of 17 new Dengue cases were reported in a day in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, informed Indore Chief Medical Health Officer Dr BS Sethia. With these 17 new cases detected on Sunday, the overall tally of dengue cases increased to 139 in the district.
He further said that the district administration has started anti-mosquito fogging to curb the spread of the disease. "The district administration is holding a larva survey and also conducting fumigation to kill the larva in the district," said Dr Sethia.
Further talking about the COVID-19, he said that six new cases were reported on Sunday from the same family. Of the six cases 4 people were fully vaccinated and two were partially vaccinated. There are total 36 active cases in the district, he said.
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that to curb the spread of the dengue disease in the state, an anti-mosquito fogging drive will be carried out on September 15 in which Chief Minister will participate. Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease with symptoms like high fever, headache, rashes and muscle and joint pain. (ANI)
