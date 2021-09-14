COVID vaccines saved 112,000 lives in UK, deputy medical officer says

Vaccines have saved 112,000 lives and averted 24 million cases of COVID in the United Kingdom, England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Tuesday.

"Our latest estimates are that since we began deploying these vaccines, they've probably averted in the region of 24 million cases of COVID in the UK and 112,000 deaths - so incredibly successful to date and remains so," Van-Tam said.

"We're not past the pandemic - we're in an active phase still. We know this winter could quite possibly be bumpy at times."

