Mega vaccination drive in DK on Sep 17

A mega vaccination drive with a target to administer 1.50 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be held in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district of Karnataka on September 17, Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra said on Tuesday.

Being a priority district listed by the state government as DK shares borders with Kerala, the target has been given to speed up the vaccination drive, he told reporters here.

Around 500 vaccination sites will be set up for the purpose for which staff of private hospitals will also be used for administering the vaccine. The district administration will also designate a few private hospitals for the drive, the DC said.

More than 70 per cent of the targeted population have received the first dose of vaccines in DK. All panchayats have been directed to prepare a list of those who have not received the jab so far and those who are waiting for the second dose.

Of the total vaccines, 40,000 vaccines will be administered in Mangaluru city corporation limits, he said. The test positivity rate in DK has now come down to 1.57 per cent from 4.8 per cent in the first week of August. Of the 1,604 active cases, only 500 are undergoing treatment in hospitals and Covid-19 care centres.

