Italy reports 72 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 4,021 new cases

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 14-09-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 20:22 IST
Italy reported 72 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 36 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 4,021 from 2,800. Italy has registered 130.027 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.6 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,165 on Tuesday, down from 4,200 a day earlier. There were 29 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 35 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 554 from a previous 563.

Some 318,593 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 120,045, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

