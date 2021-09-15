Left Menu

China reports 73 new coronavirus cases for Sept 14 vs 92 day earlier

China reported on Wednesday 73 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Sept. Of the new infections, 50 were locally transmitted, all of which were in Fujian, the health authority said. No new deaths were reported. As of Sept.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-09-2021 06:15 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 06:15 IST
China reports 73 new coronavirus cases for Sept 14 vs 92 day earlier
China reported on Wednesday 73 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Sept. 14, compared with 92 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission. Of the new infections, 50 were locally transmitted, all of which were in Fujian, the health authority said. That compares with 59 local cases a day earlier, also in the southeastern province.

China reported 16 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 20 a day earlier. No new deaths were reported.

As of Sept. 14, mainland China had recorded 95,413 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

