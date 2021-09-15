Maharashtra logs 3,783 COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths, 4,364 recoveries

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 3,783 new coronavirus cases and 56 fresh fatalities, taking the infection tally to 65,07,930 and the toll to 1,38,277, a health department official said.

The number of daily cases and fatalities witnessed a marginal rise as compared to Tuesday, when the state had reported 3,530 COVID-19 cases and 52 fatalities.

The official said 4,364 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recovered cases to 63,17,070 and leaving Maharashtra with 49,034 active cases.

The state has 2,87,356 people in home quarantine and another 1,926 in institutional quarantine, he said.

The official said Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.07 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 5,63,61,089 after 1,35,785 samples, the lowest in recent weeks, were examined in the last 24 hours, he said.

As many as eight districts - Dhule, Nandurbar, Amravati, Washim, Yavatmal, Wardha, Gondia and Chandrapur (rural areas) and four municipal corporations - Malegaon, Dhule, Jalagaon and Amravati (urban centres) did not report any fresh COVID-19 cases.

The official said Ahmednagar district reported the highest 706 new infections and also most fatalities (16) across the state in the last 24 hours. Pune district registered 506 new infection.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Pune region reported the highest 1,483 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 970 cases in the Mumbai region.

The Nashik region reported 827 new cases, Kolhapur 282, Latur 156, Aurangabad 39, Nagpur 19 and the Akola region seven.

According to the official, among the 56 fresh fatalities, the highest 22 were reported from the Pune region followed by 19 from the Nashik region. The Kolhapur region reported seven fatalities, Mumbai six and the Latur region two.

Significantly, Aurangabad, Nagpur and Akola regions did not report any fresh fatalities.

The official said Mumbai witnessed 515 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths, while Pune city reported 222 cases and one fatality.

Among the 49,034 active cases in the state, Pune district has the highest at 13,258, he said.

Out of the 63,17,070 recovered patients across the state, the highest 10,99,247 were from Pune district, the official said.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 65,07,930; new cases 3,783; deaths 1,38,277; recoveries 63,17,070; active cases 49,034; total tests 5,63,61,089.

