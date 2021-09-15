Left Menu

White House: CDC committee will meet next week on COVID-19 boosters

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 23:05 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet next week to discuss COVID-19 booster shots, the White House said on Wednesday.

The CDC committee meeting will follow a separate meeting of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration committee this Friday and will consider for whom the use of a booster shot for the vaccine made by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE is appropriate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

