White House: CDC committee will meet next week on COVID-19 boosters
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 23:05 IST
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet next week to discuss COVID-19 booster shots, the White House said on Wednesday.
The CDC committee meeting will follow a separate meeting of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration committee this Friday and will consider for whom the use of a booster shot for the vaccine made by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE is appropriate.
