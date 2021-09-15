Turkey logs 28,224 new COVID cases, highest since May 4 -data

Turkey logged 28,224 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest number of daily infections since May 4, health ministry data showed.

Turkey also recorded 248 deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday. The rise in Turkey's daily death toll since mid-July has been among the sharpest among countries in Europe and the Middle East, global data shows.

Turkey reopened schools to in-person education last week and removed most coronavirus measures over the summer. Earlier this month, Ankara began asking for a negative PCR test or proof of vaccination from teachers and also for certain public events.

