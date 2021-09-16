Left Menu

China reports 80 new coronavirus cases for Sept 15 vs 73 day ago

China reported on Thursday 80 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Sept. Of the new infections, 49 were locally transmitted, nearly all of which were in the southeastern province of Fujian, the health authority said. No new deaths were reported. As of Sept.

China reported on Thursday 80 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Sept. 15, compared with 73 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission. Of the new infections, 49 were locally transmitted, nearly all of which were in the southeastern province of Fujian, the health authority said. That compares with 50 local cases a day earlier.

China reported 13 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 16 a day earlier. No new deaths were reported.

As of Sept. 15, mainland China had recorded 95,493 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

