Left Menu

Feels great to be back home: COVID-19 patient discharged after 130 days in hospital

A COVID-19 patient was discharged from the hospital in Meerut after the hard-fought battle of 130 days, a doctor at Nutema hospital informed on Wednesday.

ANI | Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-09-2021 06:33 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 06:33 IST
Feels great to be back home: COVID-19 patient discharged after 130 days in hospital
A Meerut-based COVID-19 patient discharged from hospital after 130 days. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A COVID-19 patient was discharged from the hospital in Meerut after the hard-fought battle of 130 days, a doctor at Nutema hospital informed on Wednesday. The patient, Vishwas Saini, tested positive for coronavirus infection on April 28.

Speaking to ANI, the doctor who treated him at Nutema Hospital, Dr Avneet Rana said, "He tested positive for COVID on April 28. Initially, he was kept at home but later, was admitted to the hospital after his condition deteriorated. We have kept him on the ventilator for almost one month because his oxygen level reached 16 only." However, the patient had strong willpower to live, so he successfully managed to fight against the disease even after 130 days, the doctor added.

After getting discharged from the hospital, the patient also expressed his happiness. "It feels great to be back home with my family after such a long period of time," he said. At the same time, the patient said that he was very worried and scared in the hospital when he saw people dying around him due to COVID-19.

He said, "When I saw people dying at the hospital, I got worried. But my doctor motivated me and asked me to focus on my recovery." According to the doctor, Vishwas's condition is stable now and he does not need an oxygen cylinder for around three to four hours at present. However, sometimes the patient needs it after spending four hours without an oxygen cylinder and his medication is still going on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
U.S. Army says soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccine could be dismissed

U.S. Army says soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccine could be dismissed

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021