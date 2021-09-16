Left Menu

Iran approves U.S. J&J COVID shot as fifth wave spreads

“The Johnson & Johnson single-dose corona vaccine has been approved,” the head of Iran's Food and Drug Administration, Mohammad Reza Shanehsaz, was quoted as saying by Iranian media. He did not say where the vaccine would be produced or refer to the ban. In January, Khamenei banned the government from importing COVID-19 vaccines from United States and Britain, saying both countries were "untrustworthy”.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 19:01 IST
Iran approves U.S. J&J COVID shot as fifth wave spreads

Iran’s new government has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. firm Johnson & Johnson , a senior official said on Thursday, as the Islamic Republic faces a fifth wave of infections. The announcement came eight months after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei banned imports of vaccines made by the United States and Britain - though Iran has since accepted vaccines developed by Western firms but manufactured elsewhere.

President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration is under public pressure to broaden its sources of vaccines as infections mount in the deadliest wave it has seen. “The Johnson & Johnson single-dose corona vaccine has been approved,” the head of Iran's Food and Drug Administration, Mohammad Reza Shanehsaz, was quoted as saying by Iranian media.

He did not say where the vaccine would be produced or refer to the ban. In January, Khamenei banned the government from importing COVID-19 vaccines from United States and Britain, saying both countries were "untrustworthy”. He later said the ban was on vaccines made in those countries.

On Thursday, Shanehsaz said Russia’s single-component Sputnik Light vaccine had also been approved. "Fortunately, the basket of the Corona vaccines registered in Iran has become very diverse and large,” he added.

Iran is trying to speed up vaccinations by using imported doses - including Sputnik V, India’s Covaxin made by Bharat Biotech, and the British-developed Oxford/AstraZeneca shot produced by Russia’s R-Pharm group and AstraZeneca-SKBio in South Korea. Iran also uses its own COVIran Barakat shot. The health ministry says 13 million out of a population of 83 million have been fully inoculated.

The ministry on Thursday reported 18,021 new infections in the past 24 hours, bringing total cases to 5,378,408 in Iran, the worst hit country in the Middle East. Deaths rose by 6,981 to 116,072. (dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021