UK records 26,911 new COVID cases, 158 deaths

Britain reported 26,911 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 158 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 30,597 cases and 201 deaths recorded on Wednesday.

