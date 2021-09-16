Left Menu

UK records 26,911 new COVID cases, 158 deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-09-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 20:35 IST
Britain reported 26,911 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 158 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 30,597 cases and 201 deaths recorded on Wednesday.

