UK records 26,911 new COVID cases, 158 deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-09-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 20:35 IST
Britain reported 26,911 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 158 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.
The figures compared to 30,597 cases and 201 deaths recorded on Wednesday.
