Coronavirus: 22 new cases in Gujarat, no death; active infection count 149

Gujarat on Thursday reported 22 new coronavirus positive cases, increasing the overall case count to 8,25,677, the state health department said.

With 23 patients getting discharged during the day, the recovery figure in the state rose to 8,15,446.

The death toll in Gujarat remained unchanged at 10,082 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the department in a release.

Gujarat had last reported more than 20 cases in a day on September 10. There are 149 active cases in the state with six patients being on ventilator support, said the department.

With 2,65,560 people getting vaccinated against coronavirus on Thursday, the total number of doses administered in the state rose to 5,35,85,394, it added.

District-wise, Ahmedabad and Surat reported five new cases, Vadodara three, Bhavnagar and Valsad two cases each, Amreli, Gir Somnath, Jamnagar, Porbandar and Rajkot one case each.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported no new case or recovery on Thursday. The tally of COVID-19 cases and recoveries remained unchanged in the union territory at 10,642 and 10,633, respectively. There are five active cases in the UT, which has reported four fatalities so far, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,677, new cases 22, death toll 10,082, discharged 8,15,446, active cases 149, people tested so far - figures not released.

