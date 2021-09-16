Left Menu

Coronavirus: 22 new cases in Gujarat, no death; active infection count 149

Gujarat on Thursday reported 22 new coronavirus positive cases, increasing the overall case count to 8,25,677, the state health department said.With 23 patients getting discharged during the day, the recovery figure in the state rose to 8,15,446.The death toll in Gujarat remained unchanged at 10,082 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the department in a release.Gujarat had last reported more than 20 cases in a day on September 10.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-09-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 21:38 IST
Coronavirus: 22 new cases in Gujarat, no death; active infection count 149
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat on Thursday reported 22 new coronavirus positive cases, increasing the overall case count to 8,25,677, the state health department said.

With 23 patients getting discharged during the day, the recovery figure in the state rose to 8,15,446.

The death toll in Gujarat remained unchanged at 10,082 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the department in a release.

Gujarat had last reported more than 20 cases in a day on September 10. There are 149 active cases in the state with six patients being on ventilator support, said the department.

With 2,65,560 people getting vaccinated against coronavirus on Thursday, the total number of doses administered in the state rose to 5,35,85,394, it added.

District-wise, Ahmedabad and Surat reported five new cases, Vadodara three, Bhavnagar and Valsad two cases each, Amreli, Gir Somnath, Jamnagar, Porbandar and Rajkot one case each.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported no new case or recovery on Thursday. The tally of COVID-19 cases and recoveries remained unchanged in the union territory at 10,642 and 10,633, respectively. There are five active cases in the UT, which has reported four fatalities so far, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,677, new cases 22, death toll 10,082, discharged 8,15,446, active cases 149, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021