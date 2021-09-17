Left Menu

Mexico reports 7,040 new COVID-19 cases and 434 deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 17-09-2021 03:48 IST | Created: 17-09-2021 03:48 IST
Mexico reports 7,040 new COVID-19 cases and 434 deaths
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's Health Ministry on Thursday reported 7,040 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 434 deaths, bringing the total number of official infections since the pandemic began to 3,549,229 and the death toll to 270,346.

Health Ministry officials have previously said the real coronavirus numbers are likely significantly higher.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Xpeng-backed startup says to deliver flying cars in 2024; Chinese astronauts leave space station module for Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Xpeng-backed startup says to deliver flying cars in 20...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia COVID-19 cases rise but vaccination surge gives hope; U.S. administers 382.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia COVID-19 cases rise but vaccination surge giv...

 Global
3
Mumbai: Ex-Mr India contest winner tries to commit suicide

Mumbai: Ex-Mr India contest winner tries to commit suicide

 India
4
Google Meet adds new controls for Host management and Quick access

Google Meet adds new controls for Host management and Quick access

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021