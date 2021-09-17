Mexico reports 7,040 new COVID-19 cases and 434 deaths
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 17-09-2021 03:48 IST | Created: 17-09-2021 03:48 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexico's Health Ministry on Thursday reported 7,040 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 434 deaths, bringing the total number of official infections since the pandemic began to 3,549,229 and the death toll to 270,346.
Health Ministry officials have previously said the real coronavirus numbers are likely significantly higher.
Advertisement