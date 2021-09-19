Left Menu

Over 2 lakh Covid vaccine doses administered in Delhi on Saturday: govt data

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 21:11 IST
Over 2.03 lakh people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Delhi on Saturday and over 1 lakh of them got the first dose, according to official data.

According to government data, over 1.60 crore doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. As many as 48.01 lakh people have received both the doses, it said.

According to the Delhi government's data, the city had around 11 lakh vaccine doses – 1.65 lakh Covaxin and 9.40 lakh Covishield -- left on Sunday morning.

The bulletin said the stock can last up to seven days.

There are 1,125 vaccination centres operational in the city which can administer around 2.70 lakh doses daily.

