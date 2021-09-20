Left Menu

China reports 49 new coronavirus cases for Sept 19 vs 66 a day earlier

China reported on Monday 49 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Sept. That compares with 43 local cases a day earlier. China reported two new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 19 a day earlier.

  • Country:
  • China

China reported on Monday 49 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Sept. 19, down from 66 a day earlier, according to National Health Commission data. Of the new infections, 28 were locally transmitted, all of them in the southeastern province of Fujian, the health authority said. That compares with 43 local cases a day earlier.

China reported two new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 19 a day earlier. No new deaths were reported.

As of Sunday, mainland China had recorded 95,738 confirmed cases, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

