Italy reports 44 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 2,407 new cases

Italy reported 44 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 26 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,407 from 3,838. Italy has registered 130,354 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.64 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,982 on Monday, up from 3,929 a day earlier. There were 21 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 40 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 523 from a previous 530.

Some 122,441 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 263,571, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)