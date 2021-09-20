Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Monday their COVID-19 vaccine induced a robust immune response in 5- to 11-year-olds, and they plan to ask for regulatory authorization as soon as possible to use the shot in children in that age range in the United States, Europe and elsewhere. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

* The German government is not giving a target date for lifting coronavirus-related social distancing regulations since there is no certainty about how the pandemic would develop this winter, a spokesman said. * Britain simplified rules on Friday for international travel to England, including scrapping the need for fully vaccinated passengers to take expensive tests on arrival from low-risk countries.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India will resume exports of vaccines in the October quarter, prioritising the global vaccine-sharing platform COVAX and neighbouring countries first as supplies rise, the health minister said.

* New Zealand eased coronavirus curbs slightly in its largest city of Auckland, as the government expressed confidence that there was no widespread regional transmission of the Delta variant. * Vietnam was licensed Hanoi-based Vimedimex to import 30 million doses of China's Hayat-Vax vaccine, and will allow a contractor to buy 10 million doses of Cuba's Abdala shot.

AMERICAS * The United States will re-open to air passengers from China, India, Britain and many other European countries who have received COVID-19 vaccines in early November, the White House said, rolling back tough pandemic-related travel restrictions that started early last year.

* However, the country will extend restrictions at its land borders with Canada and Mexico that bar nonessential travel such as tourism by foreigners despite Ottawa's decision to open its border to vaccinated Americans. * U.S. regulators are expected to authorize a third booster shot of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for older and some high-risk Americans early this week in time for the government to roll them out by Friday as hoped.

* The president of Costa Rica has warned that developing countries are at risk of sliding into instability without more pandemic aid from richer nations and the IMF, the Financial Times reported. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The first world fair to be held in the Middle East, Expo 2020 Dubai, opens its doors to exhibitors from almost 200 countries on Oct. 1 after being delayed for a year by the pandemic. * Iran's new government has approved the vaccine developed by U.S. firm Johnson & Johnson, a senior official said, as the Islamic Republic faces a fifth wave of infections.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Researchers are collecting samples from bats in northern Cambodia in a bid to understand the pandemic, returning to a region where a very similar virus was found in the animals a decade ago.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * World stocks tumbled on Monday and the dollar firmed as troubles at property group China Evergrande sparked concerns about spillover risks to the economy, creating a fresh investor worry ahead of a busy week of central bank meetings.

* Thailand has increased the ceiling of its public debt-to-gross domestic product ratio to 70% from 60%, allowing the government to raise more funds to help a struggling economy. (Compiled by Federico Maccioni and Sarah Morland; Editing by Giles Elgood and Marguerita Choy)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)