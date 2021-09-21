Mexico reports 3,367 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 262 more deaths
Mexico reported 3,367 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 262 deaths on Monday, according to Health Ministry data, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 3,573,044 and 271,765 fatalities.
The ministry has previously said the real coronavirus numbers are likely significantly higher.
