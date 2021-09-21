Left Menu

Australia's New South Wales reports rise in local COVID-19 cases to 1,022

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 21-09-2021 06:40 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 06:40 IST
Australia's New South Wales reports rise in local COVID-19 cases to 1,022
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's New South Wales state, the epicenter of the country's worst coronavirus outbreak, reported 1,022 locally acquired cases on Tuesday, up from 935 a day earlier.

Ten new deaths were recorded in the state, taking the total number of fatalities in the latest outbreak to 255.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the origin of COVID-19; Brazil reports over 150,000 COVID-19 cases in one day amid Rio backlog and more

Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the orig...

 Global
2
A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to get vaccinated

A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to...

 United States
3
Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

 Indonesia
4
(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch happening soon

(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021