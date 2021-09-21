Australia's New South Wales reports rise in local COVID-19 cases to 1,022
Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 21-09-2021 06:40 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 06:40 IST
Australia's New South Wales state, the epicenter of the country's worst coronavirus outbreak, reported 1,022 locally acquired cases on Tuesday, up from 935 a day earlier.
Ten new deaths were recorded in the state, taking the total number of fatalities in the latest outbreak to 255.
