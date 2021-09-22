Mexico reports 12,521 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 815 more deaths
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 22-09-2021 03:50 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 03:50 IST
Mexico reported 12,521 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 815 deaths on Tuesday, according to Health Ministry data, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 3,585,565 and 272,580 fatalities.
The ministry has previously said the real coronavirus numbers are likely significantly higher.
