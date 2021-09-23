U.S. to give $336 million in aid to Venezuelans -State Department
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-09-2021 01:31 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 01:31 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States is giving $247 million in humanitarian aid and $89 million in economic and development aid to Venezuelans, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement on Wednesday.
"This assistance supports more than 7 million of the most vulnerable Venezuelans with critical needs inside Venezuela, the nearly 5.7 million Venezuelans who have sought refuge in 17 countries across the region, and the host communities that have welcomed them," Price said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United States
- Venezuelans
- State Department
- Venezuela
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States:
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States:
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States