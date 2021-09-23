Brazil health regulator says adolescent's death not related to Pfizer vaccine

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said on Wednesday that the death of a 16-year-old who got a first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 earlier this month was not related to the vaccine.

Concluding an investigation into the death, Anvisa said it was caused by an auto-immune disease suffered by the adolescent. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for minors in Brazil.

