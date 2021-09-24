Left Menu

THSTI signs MoU with Vietnamese pharma company developing new COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 00:06 IST
THSTI signs MoU with Vietnamese pharma company developing new COVID-19 vaccine
  • Country:
  • India

The Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) has entered into a research collaboration with a Vietnamese pharmaceutical company which is developing a new COVID-19 vaccine, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) said on Thursday.

Pham Sanh Chau, Ambassador of Vietnam to India, led a team that visited the THSTI on Thursday to sign the MoU between the institute and the Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC.

Expressing gratitude to THSTI, DBT and the Ministry of External Affairs for extending the support to evaluate the vaccine candidate 'NanoCovax', developed by Nanogen, Pham said these collaborations will have a far-reaching positive impact on India-Vietnam ties.

THSTI, a DBT institute, has been at the forefront of research for COVID-19 vaccines. It has helped Indian companies for clinical trials or development of vaccines against COVID-19, including Dr. Reddy's (Sputnik), Zydus Cadilla (DNA vaccine), and Biological E.

“Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Department of Biotechnology, M/o Science & Technology, Government of India has entered into a research collaboration with Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC, a Vietnamese pharmaceutical company which is developing a new vaccine for COVID-19,” the DBT said.

Chau said the MoU will pave the way for more such opportunities between India and Vietnam, and contribute to vaccine research in both countries.

Renu Swarup, Secretary, DBT, lauded the THSTI for leveraging its expertise and facilities not only for India but also globally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021