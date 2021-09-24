Australia's New South Wales reports 1,043 new COVID-19 cases

Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state reported on Friday 1,043 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19, down from 1,063 a day earlier, as first-dose vaccination levels in the state's adult population neared 85%.

NSW also reported 11 new deaths from the virus, with 10 of them unvaccinated. A total of 1,186 cases are hospitalised, with 232 in intensive care, 110 of whom require ventilation.

