Left Menu

Maha govt okays Thane civil hospital's upgradation plan; bed capacity to rise to 900

The Maharashtra government has given its approval to increase by three fold the capacity of beds at Thane Civil Hospital to 900, a state minister has said. The state health department on Wednesday approved the upgradation plan of the hospital. It will become a super-specialty hospital, senior Shiv Sena leader and Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde said in a statement.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-09-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 17:29 IST
Maha govt okays Thane civil hospital's upgradation plan; bed capacity to rise to 900
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has given its approval to increase by three fold the capacity of beds at Thane Civil Hospital to 900, a state minister has said. At present there are around 300 beds in the hospital. The state health department on Wednesday approved the upgradation plan of the hospital. Its bed capacity will be increased to 900, which is three times the existing capacity. It will become a super-specialty hospital, senior Shiv Sena leader and Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde said in a statement. This upgraded facility will have 500 beds for general patients, 200 for women and children and 200 super-speciality beds, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021