Left Menu

COVID-19: Delhi records zero death, 27 new cases; positivity rate 0.04 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 17:20 IST
COVID-19: Delhi records zero death, 27 new cases; positivity rate 0.04 pc
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi on Saturday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 27 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.04 percent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Three fatalities due to the coronavirus infection have been reported in the national capital this month -- one each on September 7, September 16, and September 17.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,085.

On Saturday, 27 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.04 percent, according to the latest health bulletin.

The number of cumulative cases stood at 14,38,685. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

A total of 68,498 tests -- 46,555 RT-PCR tests and 21,943 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

On Friday, 24 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.03 percent.

On Thursday, 48 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.07 percent, while on Wednesday, 30 cases were logged with a positivity rate of 0.04 percent.

On Tuesday, 39 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 percent.

The daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 percent, according to official figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021