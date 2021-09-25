Left Menu

MP: 37 coronavirus cases found at Army War College, Mhow

Ten more cases, seven from the Military Hospital and three from Indore city, were reported on Friday, said District Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr B S Saitya.Mhow Block Medical Officer Dr Faizal Ali said random sample testing is being carried out in the areas visited by Army officials.

PTI | Mhow | Updated: 25-09-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 20:12 IST
MP: 37 coronavirus cases found at Army War College, Mhow
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 37 officers and personnel at the Army War College (AWC), Mhow have tested positive for coronavirus infection in the last two days, officials said on Saturday.

All of them are asymptomatic, said an official of the Madhya Pradesh Health Department.

Military Hospital, Mhow, commandant Brigadier Amit Sharma was not available for comment, but Mhow Military Station's Administrative Commandant Col A K Mohanti confirmed that lockdown has been imposed on campus.

“Thirty-seven Army personnel have tested positive so far and continuous scanning of others in the Army area is being done by Military Hospital teams. The situation is under control,” the state health department official told PTI.

“There is a batch of 115 officers pursuing a course at the college. All of them are fully vaccinated,'' he said, adding that those who tested positive for the infection do not have any symptoms. Mhow is located in Indore district. As per the district administration, 32 new cases of infection were reported on Thursday -- 30 at the Military Hospital and two in Indore city. Ten more cases, seven from the Military Hospital and three from Indore city, were reported on Friday, said District Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr B S Saitya.

Mhow Block Medical Officer Dr Faizal Ali said random sample testing is being carried out in the areas visited by Army officials. ''All those found to be COVID-19 positive have been put under institutional quarantine and their condition is stable,'' he added. PTI COR LAL KRK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021