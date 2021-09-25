Covid: 4 more deaths, 202 new cases in Himachal Pradesh

An eight-year-old boy was among the four COVID-19 fatalities recorded in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, while 202 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 2,18,202, a health official here said.

The death toll in the state stands at 3,650 people, the official said. Of the four fatalities, two each were reported from Hamirpur and Kangra.

The four fresh death recorded include the eight-year-old boy and a 75-year-old man in Kangra and a 70-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man in Hamirpur, the official said. The health official said 164 more people were cured from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 2,12,736. The total active cases rose to 1,800 from 1,762 on Friday, he added.

