Left Menu

Covid: 4 more deaths, 202 new cases in Himachal Pradesh

An eight-year-old boy was among the four COVID-19 fatalities recorded in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, while 202 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 2,18,202, a health official here said.The death toll in the state stands at 3,650 people, the official said. The total active cases rose to 1,800 from 1,762 on Friday, he added.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-09-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 20:45 IST
Covid: 4 more deaths, 202 new cases in Himachal Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

An eight-year-old boy was among the four COVID-19 fatalities recorded in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, while 202 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 2,18,202, a health official here said.

The death toll in the state stands at 3,650 people, the official said. Of the four fatalities, two each were reported from Hamirpur and Kangra.

The four fresh death recorded include the eight-year-old boy and a 75-year-old man in Kangra and a 70-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man in Hamirpur, the official said. The health official said 164 more people were cured from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 2,12,736. The total active cases rose to 1,800 from 1,762 on Friday, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021