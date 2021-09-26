China reports 29 new COVID-19 cases on Sept 25 vs 38 a day earlier
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China has now reached 96,015, while the death toll is unchanged at 4,636.
- Country:
- China
Mainland China reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 25, down from 38 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday. The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that nine of the new cases were local transmissions, with five in the southeastern province of Fujian and four in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 14 on Saturday, the same as a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China has now reached 96,015, while the death toll is unchanged at 4,636.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China reports 25 new COVID-19 cases on Sept 10 vs 17 a day earlier
UPDATE 1-Australia's treasurer says economy must diversify from China reliance
China, Vietnam should avoid magnifying S. China Sea disputes - China's Wang Yi
Dharamshala: Tibetan Women's Association slams China for denying Tibetans freedom and culture
China tells Alibaba, Tencent to open platforms up to each other - media