Australia's New South Wales records 961 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 26-09-2021 07:13 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 07:13 IST
  • Australia

Australia's most populous state of New South Wales recorded 961 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths, government data showed on Sunday.

The state's first dose vaccination rate has climbed to 85.2% of its population over 16 years of age, while 59.1% of the population has had their second doses.

New South Wales is expected to relax harsh lockdown restrictions that have been in place since June, when its population reaches 80% double vaccinated some time in November.

