Russia, Vietnam reach agreement on Sputnik V supplies -RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-09-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 11:49 IST
The Russian Direct Investment Fund and Vietnamese T&T group have reached an agreement on Sputnik-V vaccine supplies to Hanoi, the RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing Vietnamese ambassador to Moscow Dang Minh Khoi.

The Southeast Asian country has already produced a first test batch of Russia's flagship vaccine against COVID-19. Vietnam previously said it would receive 20 million doses from Russia this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

