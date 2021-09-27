Russia, Vietnam reach agreement on Sputnik V supplies -RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-09-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 11:49 IST
The Russian Direct Investment Fund and Vietnamese T&T group have reached an agreement on Sputnik-V vaccine supplies to Hanoi, the RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing Vietnamese ambassador to Moscow Dang Minh Khoi.
The Southeast Asian country has already produced a first test batch of Russia's flagship vaccine against COVID-19. Vietnam previously said it would receive 20 million doses from Russia this year.
