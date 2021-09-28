U.S. State Department spokesman Price says he has tested positive for COVID-19

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after experiencing symptoms and is isolating for 10 days.

Price had been in close contact last week with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his meetings at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Price announced the positive test result in a Twitter post.

