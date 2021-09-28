Left Menu

Brazil reports 14,423 new coronavirus cases, 210 deaths

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 28-09-2021 03:01 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 02:48 IST
Brazil reports 14,423 new coronavirus cases, 210 deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil recorded 14,423 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 210 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Brazil has registered more than 21 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 594,653, according to ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IPL: Struggling MI face inconsistent Punjab Kings

IPL: Struggling MI face inconsistent Punjab Kings

 Global
2
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep
3
WRAPUP 1-China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlook

WRAPUP 1-China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth o...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021